Health Vietnam reports 111 new COVID-19 cases A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were added to the national tally over the past 12 hours to 6am on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Ho Chi Minh City begins social distancing from 00:00 on May 31 Social distancing is imposed in Ho Chi Minh City under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020, while Go Vap district and Thanh Loc ward of District 12 is applying measures under the PM's Directive 16/2020 for 15 days, from 00:00 on May 31, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health HCMC imposes social distancing under PM’s directive Streets in Ho Chi Minh City become much quieter than usual on May 31, the first day the city has applied social distancing order under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health Hanoi determined to reduce infection risks in concentrated quarantine areas Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on May 31 urged relevant forces to enhance management of concentrated quarantine areas and drastically implement measures to minimise cross-infection risks there.