COVID-19: 89 domestic cases recorded on June 1 afternoon
Collecting sample for COVID-19 swab test (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 89 domestic cases of COVID-19 and one imported case during six hours to 6pm June 1, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the domestic cases, 47 were found in Bac Giang, 10 in Bac Ninh, 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, 4 in Lang Son, 2 each in Hanoi, Ha Nam, Long An, and one each in Dong Thap, Tra Vinh and Vinh Phuc provinces.
The national tally now reached 7,572 cases, including 6,065 local infections. The number of cases detected since April 27 was 4,495.
Fourteen localities have gone through 14 days without new cases.
A total 3,043 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while the death toll was 47./.