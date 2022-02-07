COVID-19: Additional 16,815 cases confirmed on Feb 7
A health worker prepare to inject a COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 16,815 new COVID-19 infections on February 7, including six imported cases.
The new figure brings the national tally to 2,358,786.
Hanoi continued to top the country with 2,988 cases, followed by Nghe An with 1,247 and Da Nang with 935.
The country registered 100 COVID-related deaths. The pandemic has claimed a total of 38,424 lives in Vietnam.
As many as 9,665 patients were announced as having made a full recovery on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,122,380.
Vietnam has so far administered 182,426,454 doses of vaccine. More than 29 million people have been inoculated with a third dose./.