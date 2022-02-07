Health COVID-19: New cases on February 5 total 12,170 Vietnam recorded 12,170 cases of COVID-19 in 58 localities during 24 hours from 4pm February 4 to 4pm February 5, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Additional 8,601 cases reported on February 3 Vietnam logged 8,601 new COVID-19 infections, including 26 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 16:00 on February 3, said the Ministry of Health.