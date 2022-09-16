COVID-19: Additional 3,080 cases reported on September 16
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 3,080 new COVID-19 infections on September 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections lifted the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,454,079.
On the same day, 59,923 patients were declared to be free from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,508,736. Meanwhile, there are 129 patients needing breathing support.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 43,137, as no fatality was logged on September 16.
More than 259.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.