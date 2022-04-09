COVID-19: Additional 34,140 COVID-19 cases recorded
Vietnam on April 9 reported 34,140 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, down 5,195 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on April 9 reported 34,140 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, down 5,195 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 2,202 cases, followed by Bac Giang province with 1,956 cases and Nghe An with 1,656 cases.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,169,929 since the pandemic broke out, ranking 12 out of 227 countries and territories in the world.
As many as 41,857 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 8,497,532.
The same day, 26 fatalities were announced, raising the total death toll to 42,794.
The country has to date administered 208,460,812 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.