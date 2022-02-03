COVID-19: Additional 8,601 cases reported on February 3
Vietnam logged 8,601 new COVID-19 infections, including 26 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 16:00 on February 3, said the Ministry of Health.
A health declaration site in Sam Son city, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
The capital city of Hanoi recorded the highest number of infections, with 2,738 cases. It was followed by Thanh Hoa and Quang Nam provinces, with 463 and 356 infections.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 2,304,095.
A total of 25,094 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 3, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,093,947.
There are 2,889 COVID-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 396 requiring invasive ventilation and 14 on life support (ECMO).
The death toll rose to 38,063 after 286 fatalities were reported in the past 72 hours to 17:30 on February 3.
Vietnam has to date administered more than 181.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 79.08 million first shots, 74.18 million second jabs and over 28.39 million third injections./.