COVID-19 cases in Vietnam near 225,000
Vietnam documented an additional 5,149 new COVID-19 infections, including five imported, from 6:30pm on August 9 to 6am on August 10, raising the national count to 224,894, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, still recorded the biggest number with 2,490 cases, followed by its neighbouring province of Binh Duong (1,325), Dong Nai (354) and Long An (313).
As many as 662 cases were detected in the community.
The number of infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit Vietnam on April 27 reached 220,957.
A total of 75,920 patients have been given the all-clear.
To date, Vietnam has administered nearly 9.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 1 million people have received two full shots./.