Health Infographic Concentrated quarantine time reduced for fully vaccinated arrivals The Ministry of Health has issued an official letter on the reduction of concentrated quarantine time for people who enter Vietnam and have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Homegrown Covivac vaccine to begin second phase of trials on August 10 Vietnam’s second homegrown Covivac candidate vaccine will begin the second stage of clinical trials in the northern province of Thai Binh’s Vu Thu district on August 10.

Health Hanoi to conduct COVID-19 testing for 300,000 residents in high-risk areas The Department of Health of Hanoi will conduct a large-scale testing campaign for about 300,000 residents in high-risk areas and those with a high risk of infection from August 10-17.