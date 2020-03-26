COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stand at 153
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 153 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 12 more cases by 6pm March 26.
VNA
Related News
InfographicInspiring messages during COVID-19 epidemic
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG purchase behaviours
InfographicMain infection sources of COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
COVID-19 to pull VN’s growth down to 6.3 percent: Fitch Solutions
Singapore to suffer economic recession in 2020 due to COVID-19
Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
Of the five latest cases, two entered Vietnam between March 21 -23. They have been isolated after landing.
The three other had contact with people tested positive for Covid-19./.
VNA
COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stand at 153 Vietnam reports 153 COVID-19 cases COVID-19Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
See more
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 141
The Ministry of Health on March 25 evening confirmed seven more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 141 so far.
Hanoi pushes up medical equipment preparations to prevent COVID-19
The People’s Committee of Hanoi has ordered the municipal Department of Health to closely work with relevant agencies to push up the purchase of medical equipment to support the fight against the COVID-19.
InfographicMore drastic measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread
The Prime Minister has requested more drastic measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.
Health ministry announces seven more flights with COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Health issued an urgent notice on March 25 morning on seven flights landing in Vietnam with passengers testing positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Vietnam reports 11 more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam on March 24 evening reported 11 more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 134.