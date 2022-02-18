Health COVID-19: new cases up over 1,400 cases on February 17 The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 16 to 4pm February 17 rose by 1,467 from the previous day to 36,200, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Deputy PM urges for guidance on COVID-19 testing at school Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested the Ministry of Health to soon issue guidance on COVID-19 testing at school and for health monitoring of children with illnesses or underlying health conditions, at an online meeting with representatives of the 63 provinces and cities held on February 17.

Health Over 19 percent of children in Vietnam contract COVID-19 About 490,000 children in Vietnam were confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son.