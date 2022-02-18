COVID-19: Daily caseload hits 42,439 on Feb 18
The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the past 24 hours to 4pm February 18 to a record 42,439, including 12 imported ones, up 6,237 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 4,549 cases, followed by Vinh Phuc with 2,158 and Quang Ninh with 2,018.
The national tally reached 2,685,463.
There are 2,956 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 80 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 39,358.
A total 6,215 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,261,180.
A total of 190,215,794 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide since the start of the pandemic./.