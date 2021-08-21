Health COVID-19: 10,657 new cases reported on August 20 The Ministry of Health recorded 10,657 COVID-19 infections, including seven imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 18:30pm on August 20, raising the national tally to 323,268.

Health First mobile medical station set up in HCM City The first mobile medical station debuted at Ward 11, District 3 of Ho Chi Minh City on August 20, aiming to give health care services to COVID-19 patients at home, thus contributing to easing overload in concentrated treatment facilities and hospitals and minimising deaths.

Health Indian community presents medical equipment to aid HCM City’s COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on August 20 held a virtual event to receive an ECMO machine worth 145,000 USD donated by Indian businesses and expats to help the city fight COVID-19.

Health PetroVietnam donates 200 ventilators to support southern localities The Ministry of Health on August 20 received 200 high-flow ventilators donated by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) to support southern localities in treating COVID-19 patients.