Health Vietnam attends 44th Int’l Committee of Military Medicine Congress Vietnam is among the 66 military medical delegations gathering in the Belgian capital city of Brussels for the 44th International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) World Congress held from September 5 – 9.

Health Hanoi faces high risk of dengue fever outbreak Hanoi is facing a high risk of an outbreak of dengue fever with the number of cases in the city is on the rise, tripled compared to the same period last year.

Health Prime Minister asks for sufficient supply of medicine, equipment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch requiring the supply of drugs and medical equipment must be ensured to keep up with demand.