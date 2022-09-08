COVID-19: Health Ministry releases guidance on compulsory mask wearing
The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.
Basing on the human-to-human transmission mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the ministry underlined that wearing face masks in public places is an effective measure to protect people’s health, especially those with underlying diseases.
Accordingly, people with symptoms of acute respiratory infection or suspected COVID-19 infection, and all people,except children under five years old going to a public place in an area where the pandemic level is declared at Level 3 or Level 4, must wear masks.
Wearing masks is also compulsory in medical facilities and accommodation hosting people undertaking medical quarantine or supervision, and all medial staff.
Under the ministry’s guidance, people are requested to wear masks in public places including public transportation vehicles, trade centres, supermarkets, traditional markets, closed spaces and poorly ventilated places such as bars, discos, karaoke, beauty salons, gyms, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and studios.
Staff in offices for dossier receipt and transaction places must also wear masks when directly contacting customers, according to the guidance,which also specifies other cases that are encouraged to wear masks in public spaces./.