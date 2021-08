At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Indian Government has presented Vietnam with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country in the COVID-19 fight.A hand-over ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 31, with the participation of officials from both sides.Tran Phuoc Anh, Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, thanked the Indian Government and people for their valuable and timely support, which is a mirror of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.The aid, given to Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City, will significantly contribute to the pandemic combat in Vietnam, Anh said, expressing his hope that with the mutual support and cooperation, Vietnam and India will soon contain the spread of the coronavirus.