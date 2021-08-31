Society Fundraising campaign in Russia supports COVID-19 fight at home A meeting to review a fundraising campaign to buy Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine and transfer to Vietnam was held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 30.

Society Programme helps children in capital city come back to school The Hanoi Youth Union and the Hanoi Children's Council launched a programme to help children in the capital city overcome difficulties amid COVID-19 and get ready to start the new school year.

Society HCM City shippers to get free COVID-19 tests Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current biggest COVID-19 hotspot, will test its shippers for free, deputy head of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said on August 30.

Society Da Nang city during days of social distancing The central coastal city of Da Nang is going through the days of social distancing with the "stay where you are" policy to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic. All streets and tourist attractions become deserted. However, the city still exudes a strong vitality to quickly return to normal activities.