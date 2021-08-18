COVID-19: Laos records rise in community infections, Thailand sees more deaths
Laos has warned of recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the community, while Thailand’s daily death toll has exceeded 300 for the first time.
A woman is vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Laos has warned of recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the community, while Thailand’s daily death toll has exceeded 300 for the first time.
On August 18, the Lao Ministry confirmed 381 new cases of COVID-19, including 48 detected in the community. Savanankhet province saw the highest number of infections, at 152, of which 44 were community cases.
To date, Laos’s total numbers of infection cases and deaths amounted to 11,029 and nine, respectively.
Meanwhile, Thailand logged 312 deaths from COVID-19 on August 18, pushing up the nation’s total to 8,285.
The same day, 20,515 new infections brought its national tally to 968,957. The number of recoveries stood at 753,119.
The Thai Cabinet on August 17 approved a budget of 9.3 billion baht (280 million USD) to pay for a newly signed contract to buy 20 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, and considered a proposal to buy 10 million more doses of the vaccine. The purchases are part of Thailand’s plan to secure 100 million vaccine doses by the end of the year./.