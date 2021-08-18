World Southeast Asia needs more vaccines against COVID-19 to contain fatalities: IFRC Southeast Asian countries need more help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region is struggling to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said.

World Malaysia's king calls for consensus among political parties Political parties in Malaysia have reached consensus on early ending the political dispute, one of the reasons that force Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet to resign on August 16 after 17 months in power.

World APEC economies grow 6.1 percent in Q1 The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region posted a 6.1-percent increase in economic growth in the first quarter of 2021, bouncing back strongly from a 2-percent decline in the first quarter of 2020, according to an updated report by the APEC Policy Support Unit.