COVID-19: More than 800 domestic helpers receive financial support
More than 800 women engaged by JupViec.vn - a firm providing domestic help services in Hanoi and HCM City - will benefit from an aid package of over 1.6 billion VND (68,621 USD) provided on June 12 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aid package of over 1.6 billion VND (68,621 USD) is provided on June 12 to assist domestic helpers (Photo: jupviec.vn)
The move comes via a cooperative effort between leading global payments and tech company Mastercard and CARE International in Vietnam.
Depending on their circumstances, each woman will receive a maximum of 3 million VND.
CARE International in Vietnam has carried out over 300 projects since 1989. Its long-term goal is supporting Vietnamese ethnic minority women in remote areas as well as vulnerable groups in urban areas./.