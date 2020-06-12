Society Programme gives prompt facelift to rural areas The national target programme on new-style rural area building has given a facelift to rural areas over the pat nearly decade, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Society Uc Ky sticky rice soy sauce Thai Nguyen is not only a place famous for its green tea or many scenic spots and historical sites, but also a place with extremely unique culinary culture which has a wide range of specialties bearing the essence of the mountains, including Uc Ky sticky rice soy souce.

Society Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Society HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee has allowed entertainment facilities such as bars and karaoke parlours to re-open after the country has gone through 56 straight days without any community transmission of COVID-19.