COVID-19: new cases drop by over 89,300 on March 15
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 175,468 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 14 to 4pm March 15, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 26,708 cases, followed by Nghe An with 10,752 and Phu Tho with 9,062.
The national tally reached 6,552,918.
There are 4,269 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 68 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 41,548, equal to 0.7 percent of the total caseload.
A total 111,164 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,383,142.
By March 14, the country had injected 200,516,229 doses of vaccines to date./.