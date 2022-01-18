COVID-19: New cases on January 18 total 16,838
Vietnam recorded 16,838 cases of COVID-19 across all 63 localities during 24 hours from 4pm January 17 to 4pm January 18, including 75 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,935 cases, followed by Hai Phong with 1,139 and Da Nang 943.
The national tally reached 2,062,128, including 68 infections of Omicron.
On the day, the country saw 184 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 35,972.
There are 5,409 patients in critical conditions.
A total 8,692 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,756,154.
By January 17, the country had injected 170,124,008 doses of vaccines to date, with 72,673,748 people now fully inoculated, while 18,804,341 booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.