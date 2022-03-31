COVID-19: New cases on March 31 down nearly 5,000
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 80,838 cases recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 30 to 4pm March 31, including 11 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 8,054 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 3,415 and Nghe An with 3,399.
The northern province of Hung Yen added 11,517 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national tally reached 9,564,609.
A total 250,482 patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,519,013
There are 2,975 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 39 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,493, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By March 30, the country had injected 206,106,897doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.