Health COVID-19: Vietnam’s daily caseload exceeds 100,000 Vietnam’s daily COVID-19 caseload has reached six figures for the first time, with 110,301 infections on March 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health MoH suggests COVID-19 control measures for tourism sector The Ministry of Health (MoH) has suggested that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism adjust and supplement the contents of its draft plan to reopen tourism sector regarding COVID-19 prevention and control measures.