COVID-19: New cases top 118,700 on March 3
A total 118,790 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 2 to 4pm March 3, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 18,861 cases, followed by Nghe An with 6,152 and Bac Ninh with 5,748.
Besides, the northern province of Hai Duong supplemented 29,360 cases and the northern province of Thai Binh added 28,000 after verifying information.
The national tally reached 3,885,631.
There are 3,840 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 95 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 40,547.
A total 33,740 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,550,525.
By March 2, the country had injected over 195.67 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 70.78 million people over 18 and 8.16 million children from 12-17 having received two shots, while more than 40.6 million booster shots and third shots had been administered./.