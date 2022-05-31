COVID-19: New cases total 1,010 on May 31
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 30 to 4pm May 31, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 251 cases, followed by Yen Bai with 78 and Vinh Phuc with 61.
The national tally reached 10, 719,379.
A total 5,757 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 31, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,462,298.
There are 150 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,079.
By May 30, the country had injected 221,161,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,013,787 first doses and 350,580 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.