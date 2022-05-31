Health Workshop discusses elderly care in Vietnam The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in coordination with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA), on May 31 organised a workshop in Da Nang city to review the pilot implementation of an integrated elderly care model and orientation to building an ecosystem of this work in Vietnam.

Health Meeting raises public awareness of prevention and control of tobacco harms A meeting in response to the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) themed “Tobacco: A Threat to Our Environment”, and the National No Tobacco Week (from May 25 - May 31) was jointly held by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Hanoi on May 31.

Health Challenges remain in prevention and control of tobacco harms: expert A drop has been reported in the number of male adult smokers, but the ratio of e-cigarette smokers among adolescents is rising in Vietnam, according to Associate Professor Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, and Director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund (VNTCF).