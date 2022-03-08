Health KOICA provides 9.45 million syringes for Vietnam The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 7 presented 9.45 million syringes and 200,000 safety boxes to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) to aid Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination work.

Health Vietnam logs 142,136 new COVID-19 cases on March 6 Vietnam recorded an additional 142,136 COVID-19 infections, including eight imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 6, the Ministry of Health announced.