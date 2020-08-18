Health National strategy aims to wipe out AIDS in 2030 The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving the National Strategy on putting an end to AIDS in 2030.

Health Vietnam reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on August 17 evening Vietnam had 12 new COVID-19 infections to report on August 17 evening, including one imported case, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health WHO: TB patients most vulnerable to COVID-19 Tuberculosis patients are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).