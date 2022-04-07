COVID-19: Over 117,500 patients given all-clear on April 7
A total 117,503 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 7, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,395,066, according to the Ministry of Health.
Scanning QR code for health declaration (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Meanwhile, 45,886 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 6 to 4pm April 7, down 3.240 cases from the previous day.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 3,635 cases, followed by Bac Giang with 2,267 and Phu Tho with 2,174.
The same day, Ba Ria-Vung Tau added 32,342 cases and Gia Lai 12,000 to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national tally reached 10,070,692.
There are 1,674 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 21 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,733, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 6, the country had injected 207,379,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.