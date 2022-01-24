COVID-19: Over 14,300 cases recorded on January 24
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 14,362 cases of COVID-19, including 55 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 23 to 4pm January 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2801 cases, followed by Da Nang with 958 and Hai Phong with 733.
The national tally reached 2,155,784, including 163 infections of Omicron.
On the day, the country saw 165 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 36,884.
There are 4,484 patients in critical conditions nationwide.
A total 36,331 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,841,180.
By January 23, the country had injected over 176.42 million doses of vaccines, with more than 73.75 million people now fully inoculated, while over 23.77 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.