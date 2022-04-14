COVID-19: Over 23,000 new cases recorded on April 14
A total 223,012 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 13 to 4pm April 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,677 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 1,279 and Nghe An with 976.
The national tally reached 10,320,599.
A total 85,633 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 14, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,856,627.
There are 1,161 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 23 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,901, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 13, the country had injected 208,967,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.