The KT group, the Republic of Korea's largest telecommunications company, announced on April 13 its plan to launch a telemedicine service in Vietnam with Hanoi Medical University this year.

A total 24,623 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 12 to 4pm April 13, according to the Ministry of Health.