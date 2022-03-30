COVID-19: Over 85,700 cases recorded on March 30
Injecting vaccine shot against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health confirmed 85,765 new cases of COVID-19, including six imported ones, on March 30, down 2,619 cases from the previous day.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 8,141 cases, followed by Bac Giang with 3,999 and Nghe An with 3,731.
The new infections raised the national tally to 9,472,254.
There are 3,635 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 41 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,454, equal to 0.5 percent of the total caseload.
A further 114,685 COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered on March 30, raising the total recoveries to 7,268,531.
By March 29, the country had injected 205,882,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.