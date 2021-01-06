Health Party Central Committee's Secretariat asks for tighter COVID-19 prevention measures The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on January 5 called on the entire political system and people to tighten and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the pandemic has still seen complicated developments in many countries around the world with the appearance of new and more contagious strains of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Health Stricter COVID-19 prevention in cultural, sports, and tourism sector requested The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No 5050 / BVHTTDL-VHCS, requesting that People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities strictly implement COVID-19 preventive measures in culture, sport, and tourism activities.

Health Strong efforts help Vietnam stay firm amidst COVID-19 Amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world with over 85 million confirmed cases and 1.84 million deaths in 215 countries and territories, Vietnam has applied drastic responding measures with the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy”.