World ASEAN military intelligence chiefs vow enhancing bloc’s centrality Military intelligence chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 15 vowed to continue enhancing the bloc's centrality, solidarity and unity, according to a joint statement.

ASEAN ASEAN signs anti-doping cooperation pact Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, and WADA Director-General Olivier Niggli have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cooperation in the fight against the use of illegal substances in sport.