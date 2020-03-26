Sci-Tech Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Sci-Tech HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.