Health Three imported COVID-19 cases documented on April 26 morning Three Vietnamese nationals returning from Japan were confirmed as Vietnam’s latest COVID-19 patients in the past 12 hours to 6 am on April 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam reports 10 more imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 10 imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 25, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Drastic measures undertaken to prevent COVID-19 from entering Vietnam Vietnam's healthcare sector has actively and drastically directed the southwestern region to strengthen measures to prevent COVID-19 amidst the complicated developments of the pandemic in regional countries and the world, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.