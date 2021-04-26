COVID-19: Six imported cases logged on April 26 afternoon
Vietnam recorded six imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 26, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The new patients – two foreigners and four Vietnamese – were put under quarantine upon their arrival in the country.
The nation’s count reached to 2,852.
The MoH’s Medical Service Administration reported that a total of 2,516 patients have given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, while the death toll related to the disease was still kept at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 13 tested negative to the virus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
As many as 41,626 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 527 in hospitals, 26,276 in state-designated establishments and 14,823 others at their homes or accommodations.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to strictly follow its 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.