Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 20, bringing the national tally to 2,801, according to the Health Ministry.

All the 10 new patients, one Indian and nine Vietnamese, arrived from abroad and were immediately put into quarantine after arrival.



The Health Ministry also make known that 15 more patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 2,490. The death toll remained at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 twice and 17 thrice.



Meanwhile, 40,150 people are under medical monitoring nationwide, including 531 at hospitals, 24,361 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 15,258 at their accommodations/.