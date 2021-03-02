Health Infographic Priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. Accordingly, priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan were announced by the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam News Agency accompanies with Hai Duong in COVID-19 combat The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has collaborated with the National Volunteer Centre and Fly to Sky charity group as well as donors to present 30,000 facemasks and 1,000 bottles of antiseptic solution with total value of 345 million VND (14,994 USD) to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hai Duong province – the current largest COVID-19 hotbed.

Health New COVID-19 infections number 13, including 8 from Hai Duong Vietnam logged 13 COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours as of 6pm on March 1, pushing the national tally to 2,461, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Red Spring Festival expects to collect over 4,000 blood units The 14th Red Spring Festival - the year's biggest blood donation event – kicked off at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 28 with the theme “Safe blood donation – Don’t be afraid of COVID-19”.