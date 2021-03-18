Health E-health declarations compulsory for Vietjet’s passengers Low cost carrier Vietjet required its passengers to complete electronic health declarations before checking in for all flights.

Health No new COVID-19 cases recorded on March 18 morning Vietnam detected no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 18, keeping the national count unchanged at 2,567, according to the Ministry of Health. The number of domestically-transmitted infections stands at 1,599, including 906 cases since the third outbreak hit the country on January 27, the ministry said.