COVID-19: Vietnam, Japan work to protect health of Vietnamese trainees
The Vietnamese Labourers Management Board in Japan has been working closely with Japanese authorities to protect the health of Vietnamese trainees in the context of the complicated developments of the acute respiratory illness COVID-19.
In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, chief representative of the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in Japan Phan Tien Hoang said immediately after the COVID-19 broke out, the board held a working session with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) on the issue.
The board asked the MHLW to instruct organisations and employers to guide Vietnamese trainees in disease prevention measures.
The board has since held many more working sessions with the MHLW to get updated about the Japanese government’s measures against the epidemic.
It proposed Japanese ministries and agencies consider offering support to Vietnamese trainees, especially those with limited Japanese proficiency, and provide a list of medical establishments with language assistance to Vietnamese patients.
The board also contacted many trainees to grasp the situation and remind them to seriously follow instructions by the host authorities.
With such drastic actions, Hoang affirmed that no Vietnamese trainees have been infected with the virus so far.
According to the Japanese government’s statistics, there are about 250,000 Vietnamese workers in Japan at present, including about 200,000 trainees and 50,000 white collar workers with college or higher degrees./.
