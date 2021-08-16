COVID-19: Vietnam logs 930 less domestic infections on August 16
The Ministry of Health confirmed 8,652 new cases of COVID-19, including eight imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 16.
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing in Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung district (Photo: VNA)
The number of domestic cases stood at 8,644, a reduction of 930 infections compared to the previous day.
Ho Chi Minh City remained the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot with 3,341 cases, a decrease of 1,175 cases. Binh Duong and Long An followed closely by posting 2,522 and 599 infections, increasing by 164 and 85, respectively.
Of the daily caseload on August 16, 2,422 were found in the community.
Vietnam has so far recorded 283,696 COVID-19 cases, including 6,141 deaths.
Also on August 16, 4,473 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of total recoveries to 106,977.
Among those under treatment, 590 are being cared for in ICU, while 22 critical cases are being treated with ECMO./.