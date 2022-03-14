COVID-19: Vietnam reports 161,262 new cases, 108,407 recoveries on March 14
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 161,262 infections of COVID-19, including 15 imported cases, were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 29,833 cases, followed by Nghe An with 10,389 and Bac Ninh with 7,471.
Besides, the northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc and Lao Cai supplemented 32,400 cases, 30,000 cases, 25,112 cases and 16,016 cases, respectively, to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national tally reached 6,377,438.
There are 4,230 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 92 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 41,477.
A total 108,407 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,271,978.
By March 13, the country had injected over 200.36 million doses of vaccines./.