COVID-19: Vietnam reports 653 new cases, over 9,350 recoveries on June 24
A health worker prepares to tend to COVID-19 patients at a hospital. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 653 new cases of COVID-19 and 9,351 recoveries in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 23 to 4pm June 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 162 cases, followed by Da Nang with 47 and Yen Bai with 42.
Besides, the southern province of An Giang added 986 COVID-19 cases to the national caseload after verifying information
The national caseload reached 10,742,234.
A total 9,351 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 24, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,637,275. There are 30patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,084.
On June 23, 730,627 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 228,484,003./.