Health HCM City hospitals get software to manage organ procurement, transplant Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with Thong Nhat Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No.2 on June 23 launched the country’s first ever software for organ donation, management, allocation, and transplant.

Health PM requests prompt settlement of medical supply shortages, health workers’ resignation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded the shortages of drugs and medical supplies and the resignation among health workers be promptly settled while chairing a meeting of the Government’s permanent members in Hanoi on June 23.

Health No monkeypox cases recorded in Vietnam so far: Foreign Ministry Vietnam has not recorded any cases of monkeypox, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 23, citing data from the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 740 cases added to national caseload on June 23 A total 740 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 22 to 4pm June 23, according to the Ministry of Health.