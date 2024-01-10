C.P. Vietnam partnering with 2,500 Vietnamese farms
HCM City (VNA) – C.P. Vietnam Livestock JSC said that it has cooperated with more than 2,500 livestock and aquatic farms across Vietnam.
Specifically, the firm has provided farmers with high quality varieties and breeds, helping them convert to closed livestock farming, ensuring a clean and safe environment for livestock.
Each year, C.P. Vietnam supplies the market with more than 6.7 million pigs, 540 million chicken eggs, 55 million chickens, 36,000 tonnes of fish, 2,100 tonnes of shrimp and 27,600 million shrimp fry.
Currently, the company is operating eight animal feed factories with a total capacity of more than 5 million tonnes per year, along with a maize processing factory and four aquatic animal feed factories with a combined capacity of 650,000 tonnes per year. It has also built two seafood processing factories and two meat processing plants.
Particularly, the company’s CPV Food Binh Phuoc factory complex, which was put into operation in late 2020, has seen good business results, with export revenue in 2023 tripling the figure in 2021. The complex is aiming to raise its export revenue to 200 million USD each year from 2024.
C.P. Vietnam Senior Vice President Wirat Wongpornpakdee said that C.P. Vietnam is a pioneering firm in developing the “3F” (Feed - Farm – Food) model in Vietnam. It is expanding retail channels in supermarkets and launching its own chain of stores under the brands of C.P. Shop, C.P. Fresh Mart, and C.P. Pork Shop, said Wongpornpakdee./.
