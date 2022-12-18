9% of businesses now said they possess a "deep understanding" of CPTPP, a significant improvement from just over 2% from two years ago. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thi from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental said many new-generation free trade agreements placed great importance on preserving the natural habitat, biodiversity and workers' well-being."Production is only a part of the equation. What good is profit if our natural resources and living habitat continue to be degraded," Thi said."In the long run, it is not sustainable. Input costs will eventually increase as resources dwindle while demand falls as human well-being suffers," Thi said.He urged businesses to seek out sustainable technologies actively, saying it's no longer an option as consumers in developed markets have become highly conscious of environmental issues, which translates into political pressure to revamp the production model.Do Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director of the MoIT's Foreign Trade Agency, said Vietnamese businesses have been able to capitalise on the trade agreement's available tariff advantages, especially Canada, Mexico and Peru, which had not signed free trade agreements with Vietnam before CPTPP.In Vietnam-Canada trade alone, since the implementation of CPTPP, Vietnamese businesses reported they could benefit from 24% of the available tariff advantages./.