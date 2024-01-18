CPV chief congratulates new chairwoman of Japanese Communist Party
Tamura Tomoko was recently elected Chairwoman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee for the 29th tenure. (Photo: Kyodo/The Japan Times)Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on January 18 sent congratulations to Tamura Tomoko on her election as Chairwoman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee for the 29th tenure.
Congratulating the JCP on its successful 29th congress and Tamura Tomoko on her election, the CPV leader praised the last 102 years, as the JCP has stayed consistent in the goal of a democratic revolution towards a socialist revolution and in the objection to wars and hegemonism, and attached importance to the development of theory about socialism and the building of its policies, platform, and organisation.
He expressed his belief that the JCP will successfully carry out the resolution of its 29th congress so as to become increasingly strong, promote its prestige and stature in the Japanese society, and actively contribute to peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
In his message, General Secretary Trong also voiced his delight that the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two Parties has been consolidated and developed.
He affirmed the readiness to join the new-tenure leadership of the JCP in maintaining opinion exchanges and meetings, increasing theoretical discussions, and boosting coordination at multilateral forums./.