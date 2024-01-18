Politics PM’s Romania visit to open up new chapter for bilateral ties: Romanian Ambassador The official visit to Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to open up a new, substantive and intensive chapter for the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hungarian official: Vietnamese PM’s upcoming Hungary visit holds significance Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary Zsigmond Barna Pál has highlighted the historicical significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming visit to Hungary, saying that it is the first delegation exchange at the prime ministerial level between the two countries for the past 7 years.

Politics International seminar reviews 50 years of Vietnam – Japan relations An international seminar was held in Hanoi on January 18, reviewing the 50-year relations between Vietnam and Japan and putting forth visions and new orientations to strengthen the bilateral ties.