CPV delegation works with Japanse political parties, agencies
A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) has had meetings with representatives from a number of political parties, agencies and localities in Japan.
Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (R) meets Chairman of the Presidium of the Communist Party of Japan (CPJ) Central Committee Kazuo Shii (Photo: VNA)
Meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of the Communist Party of Japan (CPJ) Central Committee Kazuo Shii, Thang expressed delight at the sound development of the traditional friendship between the two parties over the years.
He pledged to continue to actively implement agreements reached between senior leaders of the two parties on strengthening theoretical and practical cooperation during the socialism building and on issues of shared concern.
Kazuo highly valued Vietnam's persistent building of socialism despite increasing difficulties and challenges in the region and the world.
He underlined the meaning of the CPV delegation's visit to Japan to attend the 10th theoretical exchange between the two parties, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding between the two parties.
Thang expressed his hope that the two parties will continue coordination at international multilateral forums, contributing to peace in the region and the world as well as the progress of mankind.
At a meeting with Chairman of Komeito Party Yamaguchi Natsuo, Thang highly valued the role of the party in the ruling coalition in Japan and its active contributions to promoting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership. He suggested that the Komeito Party continue to work for the development of ties between the two parties in all fields.
For his part, Yamaguchi Natsuo highlighted that his party pays great attention to developing ties with the CPV, affirming that it will continue to promote the role of the ruling coalition in supporting and cooperating with Vietnam for the growth of each country and peace, security in the region.
He agreed on measures proposed by Thang to strengthen bilateral partnership toward the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.
Meeting leaders of Japan's National Personnel Authority (NPA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Thang asked for the Japanese side's support in the implementation of the socio-economic development strategy designed at the 13th National Congress of the CPV. He suggested that Japanese Government agencies continue to assist the effective implementation of infrastructure and training projects in Vietnam.
The Japanese agencies pledged to continue to work with Vietnamese counterparts to bolster ties between the two countries. They said they are willing to work with the HCMA to resume the implementation of agreements on personnel training, and organising exchanges and seminars after COVID-19 restriction measures are removed in both countries.
During the visit, Thang also visited Tochigi prefecture and had a meeting with its Governor Fukuda Tomikazu. He also toured a number of cultural and economic establishments in the locality./.
