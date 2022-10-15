Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (R) meets Chairman of the Presidium of the Communist Party of Japan (CPJ) Central Committee Kazuo Shii (Photo: VNA) Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (R) meets Chairman of the Presidium of the Communist Party of Japan (CPJ) Central Committee Kazuo Shii

- A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) has had meetings with representatives from a number of political parties, agencies and localities in Japan.Meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of the Communist Party of Japan (CPJ) Central Committee Kazuo Shii, Thang expressed delight at the sound development of the traditional friendship between the two parties over the years.