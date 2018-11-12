Head of the CPVCC’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai speaks at the event (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and head of the Vietnam Party Central Committee (CPVCC)’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai hosted religious dignitaries who are deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on November 12.



At the meeting in Hanoi, the dignitaries thanked the Party and State for their support to religious followers. They said the sixth meeting of the 14th NA recorded many positive changes, with CPVCC General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong elected as the country’s President.



The dignitaries also noted that since the Law on Belief and Religion took effect, the law has met demand for belief and religion practices in the nation in the new era.



They also pledged to continue disseminating the law to followers, encouraging them to implement the law’s provisions and understand guidelines and policies of the Party and State.



For her part, Mai, who is also Secretary of the CPVCC, said Vietnam has so far recognised and granted certificates to 42 organisations of 15 religions, with about 25.3 million followers or 27 percent of the country’s population. There are about 60,800 religious dignitaries and 27,920 worshipping establishments nationwide.



She spoke highly of role of religious dignitaries who are 14th NA deputies in making decisions on the country’s important issues and religious affairs, as well as in persuading followers to support the Party’s policies and the State’s laws.



She took the occasion to ask the guests to continue contributing their opinions on issues related to religious affairs in particular and the country’s socio-economic development in general.



The official affirmed that the dignitaries are models for followers and expressed her belief that they will closely work with the Commission on Mass Mobilisation and relevant agencies to ensure the freedom of belief and religion of all people and fulfil their assigned tasks while contributing to the activities of the legislative body.



She said the Government Committee for Religious Affairs and relevant agencies will consider opinions of the dignitaries and later send them to authorised agencies. -VNA