Da Nang (VNA) - It is necessary to improve the legal framework and create a healthy and open business environment for logistics activities to boost the sustainable development of Vietnam’s logistics sector, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
The Deputy PM made the statement at the Vietnam Logistics Forum 2019 themed “Logistics Adds More Value to Agricultural Products” opened in Da Nang on November 23.
He asked relevant agencies to assess the implementation of policies on managing and developing the logistics sector in a comprehensive manner as well as ministries, sectors and localities to closely coordinate in managing logistic activities, especially in training and developing the logistic sector’s high-quality human resources.
Minister Tran Tuan Anh said that Vietnam’s logistics sector has maintained a growth rate of 13-15 percent per year thanks to the growth of the domestic economy and import-export activities.
Thus, the forum would suggest several contents for authorised agencies, sectors and logistics enterprises to take advantage of the benefits from the international integration process, Anh noted.
Two discussion sessions themed “Logistics connects the East-West economic corridor” and “Sharing economy in logistics” will be also included as part of the forum.
The Vietnam Logistics Report 2019 will also be announced at the forum.
According to the World Bank report on Logistics Performance Index (LPI) released on July 24, 2018, Vietnam ranked 39th out of 160 surveyed countries, up 25 places compared to 2016 and ranked third among ASEAN countries.
The development of the transportation and logistics sectors will create conditions for Vietnam to become a new production centre in the region with high labour productivity and competitiveness.
The forum, jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the People’s Committee of Da Nang, the World Bank and the Vietnam Economic Times, drew representatives of logistics firms from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, China, Thailand, Singapore, and others./.