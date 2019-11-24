Business Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests reaps high income Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests in Kien Giang province’s An Bien and An Minh districts has increased the income of households that have been allocated forestland.

Business Work commences on Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant A ground-breaking ceremony has been held to kick off construction of the 1,320-megawatt Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant, located in the central province of Quang Tri.

Business Central bank to lower foreign ownership in payment intermediaries The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to lower the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent instead of leaving it unrestricted to avoid manipulation by foreign investors in the field.