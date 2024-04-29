Creating spaces to foster a culture of reading
Over the years, the opening of book streets, upgrades to libraries, the holding of book fairs, and the introduction of public bookshelves have created spaces around Vietnam to spread a culture of reading. These have become destinations for book lovers and promoted a reading habit among the public.
Children enjoy reading books in the Children’s Cultural Library, part of the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago read books after a training session. (Photo: VNA)
A space for reading, interacting, and Youth Union activities at Doan Ket Semi-boarding Primary and Secondary School in Trang Dinh district, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)
A unique outdoor reading space at the Vinh Tuong Town Elementary School in Vinh Phuc province. (Photo: VNA)
The “Dinh Huu Du Bookshelf”, donated by the Youth Union of the Vietnam News Agency to the Che Tao Semi-boarding Primary and Secondary School in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNA)