Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City detected and prosecuted 3,677 criminal cases in the first six months of this year, a decrease of 1,441 cases compared with the same period last year.

However, the number of online frauds was up by 70 cases.



The Investigative Police Divisions of HCM City’s districts and Thu Duc city have received and settled 1,236 violations related to the fraudulent appropriation of assets. Of the number, 122 cases were prosecuted with 85 defendants.



The surge in the number of law violations is attributable to the fact that criminals took advantage of prolonged social distancing to intensify crimes over the Internet.



The municipal People's Procuracy said in the coming time it will strengthen collaboration to fight emerging crimes and prevent wrongful verdicts./.