Business MoIT facilitates development of two industrial supporting centres The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is carrying out procedures for infrastructure investment for two centres facilitating industrial development in the northern and southern regions, according to the ministry's Industry Agency.

Business Vietnam-Brazil trade growing: official Trade turnover between Vietnam and Brazil reached 6.35 billion USD last year, the highest value so far, said Ngo Xuan Ty, Head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Brazil.

Business Quang Tri province prioritises investment in wind power to diversify energy sources The central province of Quang Tri is striving to attract investment in the field of renewable energy, especially wind power, to turn the locality into an energy hub by 2030.