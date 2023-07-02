Society Car licence plate auction to start in mid-August: ministry The first auction for car licence plates is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 20, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Society Japan-style bridge inaugurated in Da Nang city Mikazuki Group and authorities of Da Nang city on July 1 inaugurated a pedestrian bridge as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Society Kon Tum's ethnic minorities escape poverty thanks to social policy loans Households of ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum’s Ngoc Hoi district have seen progress in their material and spiritual well-being thanks to preferential loans through social policies.

Society Quang Phu Cau incense-making village Quang Phu Cau village in Ung Hoa district, 35 kilometres from downtown of Hanoi, is famous for its century-old craft of making incense. Everywhere in Cau Bau, Phu Luong Thuong, and Dao Tu hamlets in the village, the streets have blazed pink and red of incense sticks.