Cuba wants to exchange trade union experience in oil and gas sector with Vietnam
A delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC), led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, had working sessions with the Vietnam National Union of Oil and Gas Workers and the Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 1.
The Cuban delegation at Vietsovpetro in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province on July 1. (Photo: VNA)
At these meetings, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions, said the working trip to Ba Ria-Vung Tau held significant meaning in tightening the friendship and cooperation between the CTC and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and serves as an opportunity for the CTC to learn from the experience of the trade unions given the current process of renovation and development.
He noted the delegation’s visit to Vietsovpetro was part of a cooperation agreement signed between the CTC and VGCL with the aim of enhancing and strengthening the solidarity between the two organisations and the two working classes of Cuba and Vietnam.
The official said after concluding this visit, the delegation will have discussions with the VGCL Chairman about new areas of cooperation involving experience sharing and personnel training in the oil and gas industry.
He expressed his desire to welcome a Vietsovpetro delegation to visit Cuba soon and provide advice on oil exploration and drilling for Cuba.
Speaking at the working sessions, VGCL Chairman Nguyen Dinh Khang emphasised that the oil and gas industry is a spearhead sector in Vietnam's economy.
Vietnam is willing to share information about the activities of the Vietnam National Union of Oil and Gas Workers with the trade union of the Cuban oil and gas industry, he said./.