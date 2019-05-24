Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera (Photo: VNA)

– Cuba wishes that businesses from Vietnam and the northern province of Ninh Binh in particular will invest in the Caribbean country, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said on May 24.The diplomat made the statement during her trip to Ninh Binh province, which was part of the Vietnam-Cuba friendship exchange programme and made on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory (April 19).Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera said the Cuban Government will make efforts to escape from the economic embargo facing the country and create all possible conditions for foreign investors in the country.Tong Quang Thin, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and President of Ninh Binh’s Union of Friendship Organisations, said Cuba’s Giron victory was a great source of encouragement to movements of national liberation worldwide, including Vietnam.The official briefed his host on Ninh Binh’s geographical location, history, culture, and economic potential, and expressed his hope to step up cooperation and experience sharing with Cuban localities, agencies, and enterprises across all spheres, thus helping consolidate and enhance the friendship between localities of the two countries.Congratulating Cuban people on the great achievements they have recorded under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, Thin said he believes that they will continue to overcome all difficulties and build a prosperous and happy Cuba.The same day, the Cuban delegation visited some famous tourist destinations in Ninh Binh.In 1961, more than 1,500 US-trained mercenary troops landed at Giron beach as part of a scheme to overthrow the fledging Cuban government. Under the direct command of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, the invasion was defeated on April 19 in under 72 hours. –VNA