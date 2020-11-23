Cuban Ambassador receives “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera in Hanoi on November 23.
The award is in recognition of the ambassador’s contributions to strengthening and strengthening the relations between the two countries.
Speaking at the ceremony, Nga said Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera has always paid attention to promoting bilateral cooperation in fields such as economy, culture, health, education as well as exchanges and cooperation between businesses, organizations and. people. She has actively participated in people-to-people friendship activities in general and those hosted by the VUFO and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in particular.
She also hoped that, in any position, Lianys Torres Rivera will make positive contributions to consolidating and developing the friendship, solidarity and cooperation relations between the Vietnamese and Cuban people.
For his part, the Cuban diplomat pledged that the embassy will continue to work closely with the VUFO and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association to further strengthen the special solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba./.