Politics Vietnam-Indian defence ties maintained despite COVID-19 General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the General Political Department under the Vietnam People’s Army, hosted a reception Hanoi on November 23 for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma.

Politics Infographic Top agenda of 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting With this year's theme of "Optimising Human Potential Towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity" the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting focuses on three main items: Adoption of the vision for APEC post-2020, improvement of trade and investment; inclusive economic development via technology-based and digital economy models.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's active contributions to G20 Vietnam has made practical contributions to and active participation in the G20 over the last years.

Politics PM attends G20 Summit’s sessions Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 (Vietnamese time) continued attending discussion sessions of the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.