Health Vietnam, UK boost health cooperation Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and British Ambassador Gareth Ward signed a memorandum of understanding on July 15 on cooperation to implement the UK Prosperity Fund’s Better Health Programme in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Politics Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on relevant parties, especially Houthi rebels, to create favourable conditions for UN experts to address the issue related to an oil tanker off Yemen waters to avert an environmental catastrophe.

Politics Vietnam appreciates friendship with Czech Republic: Ambassador Vietnam always highly values and wants to strengthen its 70-year traditional friendship with the Czech Republic, said outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan.