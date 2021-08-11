Politics NA Chairman hails contributions of former full-time legislators National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 11 had a meeting with full-time deputies of the 14th legislature who work at central agencies and did not run for seats in the 15th NA, and officials who are under the management of the NA Standing Committee and have already retired.

Politics Vietnam attends 15th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, attended the 15th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting held via videoconference on August 11 under the chair of Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy, First Admiral Dato Seri Pahlawan Spry bin Haji Serudi @ Haji Seruji.

Politics 15th Government convenes first meeting The 15th Government for the 2021 – 2026 tenure convened its first meeting on August 11 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister: President’s Laos visit a success President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Laos held significance, contributing to fostering great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.