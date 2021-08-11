Cuban leaders extend congratulations to newly re-elected President, Prime Minister
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc takes an oath (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Cuba have sent messages of congratulations to Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on their re-elections at the first session of the 15th National Assembly.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh swears in (Photo: VNA)The senders included First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz./.