Cuban National Assembly receives gifts from Vietnamese counterpart
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung hands over a symbolic gift from the Vietnamese National Assembly to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández. (Photo: granma.cu)Havana (VNA) – The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba has received 750 tablets, two servers and two printers as gifts from the Vietnamese counterpart.
Speaking at the handover ceremony held on August 11 in Havana, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung said the equipment is intended to help the Cuban legislature improve its operational efficiency.
He also expressed solidarity with the Cuban people over the fire at a fuel depot in Matanzas city and offered condolences to the families of the victims of the accident.
Appreciating Vietnam's warm affection and precious help, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández asked the Ambassador to convey a thank-you letter to the chairman of Vietnamese NA, Vuong Dinh Hue.
Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of the People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, emphasised that this is not the first time the Vietnamese NA has presented equipment to Cuba. Previously, Vietnam has helped the Cuban legislature with security camera systems and other information equipment.
He said that Vietnam was one of the first countries to send a message of solidarity to Cuba after the blaze occurred at a fuel depot in Matanzas city, adding that it reflects the fraternity between the two countries./.